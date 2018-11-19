Iranian border forces arrest 253 Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Iranian border forces arrested 253 Pakistani citizens who entered Iran without documents and handed them over to the Taftan authorities, said official sources. According to Chagai Levies sources these Pakistanis were planning to go to Europe via Iran in pursuit of a bright future. They said legal action will be taken against them for trying to cross the border without valid documents.
