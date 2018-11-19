close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
Iranian border forces arrest 253 Pakistanis

Top Story

P
PPI
November 19, 2018

QUETTA: Iranian border forces arrested 253 Pakistani citizens who entered Iran without documents and handed them over to the Taftan authorities, said official sources. According to Chagai Levies sources these Pakistanis were planning to go to Europe via Iran in pursuit of a bright future. They said legal action will be taken against them for trying to cross the border without valid documents.

