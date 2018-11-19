close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018
Asfandyar, Haider Hoti pay tributes to Haji Adeel

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central President Asfandyar Wali Khan and the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Haider Hoti in a joint statement paid tributes to the late Haji Mohammad Adeel for his services to the party and for campaigning for Pakhtun rights.They also praised Haji Adeel for his role in getting the rights of the province in the 7th National Finance Commission award.November 18 marked the second death anniversary of Haji Adeel. However, neither the ANP nor any other organization organized any event in memory of Haji Adeel on his death anniversary.

