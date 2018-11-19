Naat competition today

Islamabad: The annual All Pakistan Naat competition in connection with Eid Mild-un-Nabi will be held today (Monday) at the Bukhari Auditorium of the National Broadcasting House, Islamabad.

The Radio Pakistan is also airing special programmes to highlight the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) in light of the government's decision to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awwal officially with religious fervour.

Meanwhile, the preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) are in full swing across twin cities. Special programmes are being finalised to highlight all aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads are being decorated with green buntings, flags and colourful lights. Various social, educational institutions and religious organisations are organising programmes for Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) with religious fervour.