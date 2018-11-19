Politicians pay tribute to his services

LAHORE: Politicians across the divide have expressed profound grief over the death of Haji Abdul Wahab, Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat in Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar lauded his efforts for religion and said he dedicated himself for Islam. He expressed sympathies with the family of Haji Abdul Wahab and prayed for the departed soul.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended condolences over the demise of Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat and renowned religious scholar Haji Abdul Wahab. In his condolence message, the CM prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He paid tribute to the selfless service of Haji Abdul Wahab for promotion of Islam and said that he had dedicated his life for preaching and his noble services for religion will always be remembered.

State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi while talking to The News said Abdul Wahab had rendered great services for religion which would be remembered for long time. He said that the death of Haji Abdul Wahab has deprived us of a great religious figure whose entire life was dedicated to religion.

Expressing similar views, the PML-N central leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said that Haji Abdul Wahab dedicated his life to Islam and due to his efforts, number of people turned towards religion.

He said that Haji Wahab was a religious figure of a very tall stature and paying rich tribute to him, he said we can find Muslims all around us but there were very seldom people who completely devoted themselves to Islam and Haji Wahab was one of them.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir also expressed grief over the death of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat. A delegation of PML-Q leadership attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of Haji Abdul Wahab.