‘PTI to set new record of progress’

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said, ‘we do remember the promises done with the masses and journey in the right direction has already started’.

He expressed this while addressing the party workers and delegation of citizens at Public Secretariat. He said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, ‘we will progress tremendously and set a new record that will benefit the commoners of society’. He claimed that revolutionary progress will be seen in all departments under the leadership of Imran Khan for which priorities have been set in 100 Days Plan which is now at final stages. He mentioned that the basic facilities of life are the right of every citizen and no delay will be taken in this very thing.

The minister said that the party who ruled Punjab for ten years consecutively actually progressed in a reverse fashion and even snatched the basic facility of clean drinking water from people. No addition of any new hospital or educational institute is brought, in fact, already built Mian Mir Hospital did not get functional because of political reasons. He said he now has directed health department to immediately move forward and make Mian Mir Hospital fully functional. He asked citizens to not only use their rights but also fulfill their duties towards national objectives also.

Aleem Khan was told about the issues of different areas of constituency of NA 129, PP 157 & 158. He said that coordinators have already been appointed for the departments of Wasa, sui gas, LDA, PHA and Waste Management in public secretariat. He claimed that the computerised record of all the complaints and applications are being maintained as well and those officers who failed to resolve the issues will be held accountable as well. He also gave instructions to organise Mehfil Milad and celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) at a huge level.

UCH: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that availability of medical facilities in hospitals across the country is the top priority of the PTI government.

He said the Punjab government would use all available resources to ensure provision of proper treatment facilities in the missionaries hospitals. He expressed these views while speaking to reporters after a meeting, co-chaired by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Punjab Chief Secretary Naseem Nawaz, at United Christian Hospital.

The provincial minister said that there was a golden era of state-of-the-art UCH when patients would come from all over the country for treatment, but due to many reasons the hospital involved in many scandals. He said all possible steps would be taken to restore its lost reputation.

He said that he was grateful to the chief justice for his special interest in UCH’s matters and forming a committee to solve the issues faced by it. He said that HR&MA department had started work to ensure the best facilities in the missionaries hospitals all over Punjab to ensure protection of the hospitals.

Conference: Punjab University, Royal Society of Chemistry and other scientific and academic institutions jointly organised the first international conference on medical chemistry and drug discovery.

The conference was aimed at stimulating research collaboration, networking and engagement within the medicinal chemistry, chemical biology and drug discovery community, as well as with those in related disciplines and Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

LGH: The Lahore General Hospital has doubled the number of beds for Gynae patients so there would be 230 beds for the patients. Fifty beds have been increased in Surgical Department so there are 120 beds instead of 170 beds in the department.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmood Salahuddin said that special steps had been taken in each department of the hospital. He said evening Outdoor Department had unique working in LGH.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that, apart from treatment facilities for common diseases, special facilities were available at LGH for neuro patients.