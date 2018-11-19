Death of Abdul Wahab widely condoled on social media

LAHORE: People from different walks of life including politicians, religious personalities, sports stars and general public took to social media on Sunday to express condolences and prayers on the sad demise of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.

They expressed grief and sorrow over his death and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul on different social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram while hashtag #HajiAbdulWahab started trending on the microblogging giant, Twitter, by the afternoon.

While the Prime Minister Imran Khan also used social media platform to offer his condolences and prayers on the sad demise of Haji Abdul Wahab, other politicians and cricketers also expressed condolences and prayers through social media.

In his tweet, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, expressed condolence on the death of Haji Abdul Wahab observing he had close association with the late religious scholar. He said late Haji Wahab had dedicated his life for Tableegh (preaching) of Islam adding his religious services would always be remembered.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi tweeted that with the demise of Haji Abdul Wahab, Muslim Ummah was deprived of a great human being who had dedicated his life to the service of Islam.

PML-N leader and former Minister for Interior and Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal said services of Haji Abdul Wahab would always be remembered and added with his death the Muslim world was deprived of a noted scholar and a great religious leader.

Former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousaf also expressed his condolences on his demise. President PML-N Youth Wing Punjab, Abid Sher Ali, also prayed for the departed soul. “He (Haji Abdul Wahab) devoted his full life for the noble effort of dawat & tabligh. A great loss to the Ummah. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdous. Ameen”, tweeted Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi.

A lawyer and youth activist, Shakeel Dawood, observed late Haji Abdul Wahab neither fanned sectarianism nor indulged in politics and lived a humble and dignified life. Besides, people also shared pictures of late Haji Abdul Wahab on social media with special prayers for the departed soul while by the evening video clips and images of the funeral venue thronged by thousands of people and grave preparation of late Haji Abdul Wahab also went viral on social media.