Shahjahan qualifies for World C’ship main draw

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Shahjahan Khan has booked a spot in the main draw of World Championship 2019, scheduled in Chicago in February.
Shahjahan achieved this by winning the $10k PSA 7th Annual Simon Warder Memorial Prostate Cancer Squash tournament in Canada on Sunday.He beat Henrik Mustonen from Finland in a tough five-game final. The final score was 6-11, 11-9, 11-4, 5-11, 11-7.
In the semi-finals, he stunned top seed Reiko Peter from Switzerland 6-11, 11-4, 11-4, 5-11, 11-5 in 51 minutes. This is Shahjahan’s second PSA title win, but the first since August 2015.
“I hope he will improve his rankings,” said Shahjahan’s father Zarak Jehan Khan, himself a former player.
Talking to ‘The News’ from Canada, he said finding a place in the main round of the world championship was a big achievement for Shahjahan. “He is the first from Pakistan to get this place but I hope other players too will qualify for this championship,” said Zarak.
He said Shahjahan would compete in $20,000 DHA Cup, which is scheduled at DA Creek Club in Karachi from November 20-24. Shahjahan is drawn against Ong Sai Hung of Malaysia in the first round of this championship.
He will also feature in $50,000 Pakistan Open, which is scheduled at DA Creek Club from November 28 to December 2. He will compete in $20,000 CNS International Squash Championship, scheduled here at Roshan Khan Squash Complex from December 6-10.
Comments