Plant more trees

The PTI-led government’s most commendable initiative is the tree plantation campaign. The initiative has created a sense of responsibility among the Pakistani people.
The effects of climate change are visible across the country. It is good to see that the government is taking effective steps to deal with the challenges of climate change.
Junaid Rehman Joyo
Dadu
