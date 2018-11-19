Opposition will not stay silent on inflation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the opposition will not stay silent while the people of Pakistan are being buried under inflation and prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan gets an ‘NRO’ regarding undeclared assets worth billions of rupees. Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's statement, Marriyum said he should feel ashamed of defending a PM who is a compulsive liar and takes pride in his U-turns.

The former information minister stressed that such crass statements by Fawad Chaudhry wouldn't silence the opposition and it would continue to question the group of accomplished thieves running the government.

"The opposition wouldn't stop asking about the lofty promises of five million houses and ten million jobs for the poor, which the government has so far been unable to make any substantial progress on. The opposition would continue to question the billions worth of undeclared assets of PM's sister Aleema Khan, the source of income for these assets and how were those funds transferred abroad. The opposition would not be silenced over the disastrous incompetence of this government leading Pakistan into an economic crisis. The opposition would continue asking as to how many among these treasury benches are enlisted in the list of money launderers of over Rs800 billion to 10 countries," she said.

These questions are not an agenda of the opposition, but the answers every Pakistani is demanding from this government and its U-turn Prime Minister, and no level of indecent statement can shun the people's representatives from voicing the sentiments of the people, Marriyum said.