close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Dybala shines as Argentina ease past Mexico

Sports

November 18, 2018

Share

CORDOBA, Argentina: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala shone as Argentina comfortably beat Mexico in a friendly on Friday despite the absence of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

In cruising to a 2-0 victory in Cordoba, Argentina showed more signs of a newfound unity under interim coach Lionel Scaloni as they rebuild following a fraught World Cup in Russia.

“We’re on the right path,” Scaloni said after his side secured their third victory in five games under his command as they eye next year’s Copa America in Brazil.

Mexico could have opened the scoring when Raul Gimenez’s header hit the crossbar early in the game, but Argentina went ahead when Dybala’s free kick was headed in by Mexican defender Ramiro Funes Mori moments before half-time. Loudly applauded by the home fans, Dybala supplied the creative spark throughout and could have doubled the score but his second-half lob narrowly missed the target.

Argentina’s second goal came when Mexican defender Isaac Brizuela put into his own net under pressure from substitute Mauro Icardi.

Mexico have a chance for revenge when the same countries meeting again in Mendoza on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports