Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
LDA-2040 plan reviewed

Lahore

LAHORE : Dr Mujtaba Paracha, Commissioner Lahore Division, has said a consultative meeting with experts of architecture and urban development regarding 2040 master plan of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) would pave way for a futuristic planning of Lahore city and LDA premises.

He said the objective of the session was to include the opinions and suggestions of citizens and all other stakeholders. He said master plan 2040 LDA would be carved for modern and facilitative principals. Kamil Khan Mumtaz, Reza Ali, Nadeem-ul-Haq, Almas Haider, DG Lahore Development Authority and other officers participated in the meeting.

The experts said local area planning could only succeed the overall master plan. They also suggested getting lines from national urbanisation policy and that objectives behind master plans came before survey, analysis and planning.

The DG said LDA would bring changes in construction rules to fulfill the future needs. It is pertinent to mention here that current Lahore Development Authority master plan is ending in 2020 and in 2014 LDA premises has been extended to whole Lahore Division. The meeting was informed that population of Lahore city was increasing tremendously and irregular commercialisation was a biggest challenge.

