Training programme for health club instructors

LAHORE : University of Health Sciences (UHS) has started a training programme in basic life support for the staff of gyms, health clubs and fitness centres of Punjab.

In the first phase of the programme, 19 trainers and instructors of gyms, health clubs and fitness centres of Lahore, including Lahore Gymkhana and Punjab Club, attended the course which was arranged by UHS Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine (ILEM).

The basic objective of the course is to train the fitness trainers and instructions in responding to emergency situations that might occur at their facilities. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram while addressing at the certificate distribution ceremony said that fitness instructors must be able to respond during emergencies as injuries and emergencies are likely to happen in fitness centres and health clubs.”

Prof Javed Akram said that trainers would benefit from small comfortable class sizes led by highly-trained and experienced instructors. They would learn the hands-on skills needed to respond to cardiac and respiratory emergencies. Punjab Club Secretary Agha Khalid Mehmood and others also attended the ceremony.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 373 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). These healthcare service providers comprised 38 general practitioners (doctors), eight dental surgeons, 198 homoeopathic doctors and 129 hakeems practising in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts in their respective fields. They were trained on MSDS in separate sessions and batches. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Dr Faizan Akhter and Dr Basharat Javed were the trainers. They trained the medics on standards, which included standardised treatment and care, rights and record keeping of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the clinics, the safety of patients, and other aspects.