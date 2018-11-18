NLC working on 4 key projects in GB

Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell (NLC) is working on four key projects in Gilgit-Baltistan that are expected to bring positive changes in the socio-economic conditions of the populace of the area, says a press release.

The projects include upgradation of road from Gilgit to Naltar, state-of-the-art cardiac hospital, establishment of polytechnic institute and sewage treatment plant at Gilgit. The projects funded by GB Government are being executed by NLC engineers on no profit no loss basis which will promote tourism industry, provide quality medical services to the people and address water contamination and environmental issues in the area.

Thought contract of Naltar Road Project has not yet been concluded, NLC has completed 100% Mobilization even before issuance of Mobilization Advance by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. NLC has set up Camp and crush plant at site which has started production. Survey of the project is presently underway. NLC has pointed out some technical issues concerning project. Work will immediately start as per directions of the GB Government.

Likewise, contract of 50 bed cardiac hospital at Gilgit-Baltistan has not yet been signed. The project was referred to Project Steering Committee, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad for final decision. The committee agreed with NLC point of view on 16 November. After necessary departmental actions, formal agreement will be inked between the GB Government and NLC regarding execution of the project.

Construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Gilgit is in full swing and expected to be completed by mid 2019, a year ahead of its schedule. Though it will still await laying of sewerage line by other contractors. Construction work on Polytechnic Institute at Gilgit has already commenced and about 35% work has been completed so far. NLC in coordination with Education Department Gilgit-Baltistan has started classes since Jan 2018. It may be mentioned here that NLC has set up a special Project Monitoring Unit at Gilgit to execute construction projects on fast track basis ensuring highest standard of work.