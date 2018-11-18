Colorful puppet show entertains children

Islamabad : The puppeteers of National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) presented a colourful puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities here on Saturday.

The puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets presented Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide informative entertainment to the youngsters.

The show highlighted various issues like health, education, environment and social concerns to create awareness among the young generation through visual impact of soft expressions of performing art.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organizers.