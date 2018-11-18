close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Colorful puppet show entertains children

Islamabad

A
APP
November 18, 2018

Share

Islamabad : The puppeteers of National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) presented a colourful puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities here on Saturday.

The puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets presented Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide informative entertainment to the youngsters.

The show highlighted various issues like health, education, environment and social concerns to create awareness among the young generation through visual impact of soft expressions of performing art.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organizers.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad