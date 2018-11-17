International Justice: Excellence Award bestowed on ex-CJP Tassaduq Jillani

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has been named to receive the International Justice Excellence Award for his outstanding contribution to the global elevation of the principles of justice in Pakistan and the international community.

According to a press release of the International Institute for Justice Excellence, Justice (R) Jillani authored many crucial opinions that addressed the foundational principles of religious tolerance, gender neutrality and freedom of conscience.

His scholarly opinions have contributed to the establishment of equal justice throughout the international community.

Justice Jillani has highlighted the threat to democracies by hate speech on the Internet and has offered suggestions to curb such divisive language while maintaining freedom of expression.

In reference to suo motu actions regarding the suicide bomb attack of on 22/09/2013 the Church in Peshawar and regarding threats to the Kalash tribe and Ismailies in Chitral, the then chief justice in part stated in his opinion: "Most of the political institutions of consequence are in the process of evolution. However, the defining feature of a democratic governance is complete dedication and adherence in everyday life to the seminal principles of equity, justice and inclusion of all irrespective of their colour, creed, caste, sex or faith. The sustainability of democracy depends on how best these challenges are met. Democracy is not an unmixed blessing; on the one hand it confers respect for minorities' rights and on the other it provides a platform where intolerance and hatreds get leeway leading to societal friction and violence.

Such intolerance and hatreds have found their way in the social media as well and no effort has been made to check it."

Justice Jillani is currently sitting ad hoc on the International Court of Justice in The Hague, is the former chief justice of Pakistan and justice of the High Court of Lahore, among many other notable achievements.

Past awardees have included The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the Right Honorable Lord Harry Woolf of the United Kingdom.