LHC wants more arguments in plea against PM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the counsel of a petitioner seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan to present arguments to make his petition maintainable and adjourned the hearing. Justice Shams Mehmood heard the petition filed by Advocate AK Dogar in which he accused Imran of inciting citizens into civil disobedience during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s term. Owing to this, the premier did not qualify to be a member of the parliament, the petition stated. “Imran had urged people to neither pay taxes nor send foreign remittances. Imran along with his supporters stormed the Parliament House and smashed its gates,” the petition said. Urging that the premier be disqualified, the petition stated that he worked against Pakistan’s sovereignty and political system. Justice Mehmood directed the petitioner's counsel to present further arguments for the petition to be maintainable and adjourned the hearing for one week.