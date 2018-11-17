close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
AFP
November 17, 2018
Gas cylinder blast kills 42 in Zimbabwe

World

AFP
November 17, 2018

HARARE: At least 42 passengers were killed, Zimbabwe police said Friday, after a suspected gas cylinder exploded on a bus, with pictures showing the burnt-out wreckage of the vehicle. “At the moment we know that more than 42 people died,” police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told AFP after the accident late on Thursday, with state media reporting that a cooking gas cylinder belonging to a passenger was believed to have exploded igniting a fire. “Our police officers are at the scene,” Charamba added.

