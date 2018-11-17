KP govt appoints Service Tribunal chief

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday notified Justice (Retd) Hamid Farooq Durrani as chairman of the Service Tribunal.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (b) (2) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal Act, 1974 the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in consultation with the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court is pleased to appoint Justice (Retd) Hamid Farooq Durrani as chairman KP Service Tribunal Peshawar, for a period of three years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment, in the public interest immediately,” said the notification issued by the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP Service Tribunal had become non-functional for the last 25 days due to delay in the appointment of its new chairman.

The post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal chairman has been vacant since October 20 after the retirement of Subhan Sher.

An official of the tribunal told The News that due to delay in the appointment of the Service Tribunal chairman, the pendency of cases had reached 3,322, with an average institution of 150 new cases every month.

Official sources said the Peshawar High Court had already written a letter to the secretary Establishment Department on September 10, a month before the retirement of the then chairman, and recommended Justice (Retd) Hamid Farooq Durrani as the new chairman.