‘The Painting Pool’

Islamabad : Director-Script: Maziar Miri Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club brings distinguished film ‘The Painting Pool’ from Iranian director Maziar Miri today (Saturday), at 5 p.m.

Director Maziar Miri studied film editing and joined television as editor before entering into films. In films, He has won respect with titles like ‘Unfinished Song’, ‘The Book of Law’ and ‘The Reward of Silence.’

‘The Painting Pool’ (Khoze Naqashi) released in 2013, is a family films which relates to most of us. It deals with a son with parents with special needs. The film was Iran's official submission for Academy Awards. It won Best Film. Best production and Costume Awards at Fajir Film Festival. It also earned several other awards for Best Film and Best Actor.

‘The Painting Pool’ has become distinguished film not just for acting, production design and direction alone. It is the selection of subject and screenplay which make it different of many other films from Iran in 2013. It has won outstanding admiration for contribution, promotion and preservation of human diversity. The subject of physically challenged parents never before has come out with such intensity, realism and honesty on one hand and subtlety on the other. Nothing is nailed and hammered. Interpersonal dynamics take care of everything.

The son without any physical challenge is at odds as to why his parents and he himself must carry this baggage. He would not take his mother to parent-teacher meeting in school out of shame and embarrassment. He finds refuge with friend and his family and wants to be part of them forever. The only son leaving home is heartbreaking for mother and father. Priories of young generation change towards their ageing parents, and a time when they need the children most. It is true that in a situation like this, the children would like and even envy living differently but their responsibility towards parents becomes a major question. Children sure outgrow their parents. The film is knit around conflict of family rights to live together. The film carries good production values, editing and cinematography.

