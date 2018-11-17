close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Transfers, postings

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers including additional chief secretary (energy).

Syed Pervaiz Abbas (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) against a vacant post, while in pursuance of Establishment Division’s notification Amer Ali Khan (awaiting posting) has been relieved of his duties in the Punjab to join his new assignment as Chief Commissioner Islambad.

Muhammad Tayyab awaiting posting has been posted as General Assistant (revenue) Sheikhupura, Nadeemul Ghani (awaiting posting) as Section Officer (SO) Labour Department, Adnan Rashid (awaiting posting) as SO (Admin IV) S&GAD, Rao Sohail Akhar (awaiting posting), as SO Transport Department, Muhammad Shahzad (awaiting posting) as SO Agriculture.

Athar Ali Khan, Additional Secretary (Public Relations) CM Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Yasir Rizwan, SO Youth Affairs & Tourism, as SO Welfare-II (S&GAD), Rizwan Ashraf, SO Labour Department, as SO Welfare-III (S&GAD).

Operation: SP Sadr Division Ali Raza has said that grand operation has been launched against the elements involved in street crime, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

