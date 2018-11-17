close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Man injured in Bajaur blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

KHAR: A man sustained injuries in an IED explosion at Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Friday, official sources said. They said that one Amir Muhammad was on his way when the explosion occurred at Hasham Babra area in Nawagai tehsil, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to the DHQ Hospital in Khar from where he was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

