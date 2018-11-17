close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Burqa clad man arrested in Lakki

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested a suspect disguised as a woman and seized a pistol from him in Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

A police official said that traffic warden Zahidullah was on duty in Naurang city to regulate traffic on the main road when he spotted a suspect wearing a traditional burqa. “During the chase, the cop came to know that the suspect was a man but he was wearing women’s clothes to deceive the law enforcers,” he said, adding that the traffic cop overpowered him in the main bazaar and recovered a pistol and bullets from him. The official said that the arrested man belonging to North Waziristan district was shifted to Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station.

