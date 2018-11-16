Turmoil in UK over Premier May’s: Brexit agreement draft with the EU

LAHORE: Although the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union (EU) officially on March 29, 2019, the fiery issue of Brexit (British Exit from the European Union) is certainly proving a headache for country’s Premier Theresa May as not only have a few of her ministers relinquished charge over what they said was a “flawed” Brexit agreement draft with the EU, but the Pound Sterling’s value has also plunged by over one per cent due to the political turmoil.

The resignations of ministers had followed just hours after Theresa May had announced that she enjoyed complete backing of her cabinet for the deal. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has told "BBC News" that he quit the cabinet over "fatal flaws" in the UK's draft Brexit agreement with the EU.

Talking to the “BBC,” Dominic Raab stated: “UK should be ready to risk a no-deal Brexit in the face of EU "blackmail." I have been fighting for a good Brexit deal but the terms proposed to the cabinet yesterday [Wednesday], I think, had two major and fatal flaws. The first is that the terms being offered by the EU threaten the integrity of the United Kingdom and the second is that they would lead to an indefinite if not permanent situation where we're locked into a regime with no say over the rules being applied, with no exit mechanism. I think that would be damaging for the economy but devastating for public trust in our democracy."

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister took largely hostile questions from MPs for nearly three hours in the House of Commons on Thursday. She began by telling them it was not a final agreement, but brings the UK "close to a Brexit deal.” The “BBC News” has reported: “Mrs May told MPs the agreement would deliver the Brexit people voted for and allow the UK to take back control of its "money laws and borders.” A Conservative Party legislator Anne Marie Morris told “BBC News” she believed enough Tory MPs had now submitted letters of no-confidence in the prime minister to trigger a leadership contest.

She said there was enough time to install a new prime minister and change course on Brexit, adding: "Now is not the time for her leadership."

Resignations submitted so far: according to the "BBC News,” Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, Junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara, junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman and parliamentary private secretaries Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ranil Jayawardena have all stepped down till the filing of this report Thursday evening. Dominic Raab is the most high-profile minister to quit the government. He was closely involved in drafting the 585-page document, which sets out the terms of Britain's departure from the EU.

Some relevant history and chronology: the UK had joined the European Communities in 1973, with membership confirmed by a referendum in 1975. On January 23, 2013, In a speech at Bloomberg, Prime Minister David Cameron discusses the future of the European Union and declares he is in favour of an in-out referendum in the future on the basis of a new settlement for the UK in the EU. In April 2015, the Conservative Party’s general election victory had activated a manifesto pledge to hold a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU.

On October 19, 2015, Prime Minister David Cameron had made a statement to Parliament on October 15-16 European Council meeting. He had set out the four things he needed to achieve for the UK’s renegotiation package in the areas of economic governance, competitiveness, sovereignty and social benefits and free movement. According to the latest Briefing Paper “House of Commons Library,” on June 23, 2016, around 52 per cent of British voters had opted for Brexit in a referendum. The question posed to the electorate: “Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?”

On June 24, 2016: Prime Minister David Cameron had announced his intention to resign. On July 13, 2016, Theresa May became the new UK Prime Minister. On February 2, 2017, Government had published its Brexit White Paper, formally setting out its strategy for the UK to leave the EU. On March 29, 2017, in writing to European Council President Donald Tusk, the British Prime Minister Theresa May had formally triggered Article 50 and began the two-year countdown to the UK formally leaving the EU. On June 8, 2017, British General Election had resulted in a hung Parliament, with the Conservatives winning the most seats and Theresa May forming a government. On July 13, 2017, the Government had introduced the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, commonly referred to as the ‘Great Repeal Bill’. On September 22, 2017, the Prime Minister delivered her key Brexit speech in Florence, setting out the UK’s position on moving the Brexit talks forward. On December 11, 2017, the Prime Minister had updated Parliament on Brexit negotiations. On March 2, 2018, the Prime Minister gave a speech at Mansion House on the UK’s future economic partnership with the European Union. On June 26, 2018, the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill received Royal Assent and became an Act of Parliament: The European Union (Withdrawal) Act. On July 9, 2018, David Davis had resigned as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and was replaced by Dominic Raab. On September 19 and 20, 2018, EU leaders held an informal summit in Salzburg and on October 29, 2018, October 2018: Budget Day, the last Budget before the UK leaves the EU.