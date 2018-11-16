Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Fair share in gas supply demanded

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on Thursday demanded the government to provide gas to Sindh in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Association’s President Saleem Parekh quoted Article 158 of the Constitution titled “Priority of requirements of natural gas”, and said that it was crystal clear in the constitution that a gas producing province should have precedence over other parts of the country.

It was unfortunate that Sindh, which produces 73 percent of total gas in Pakistan, consumed only 29 percent of the gas it produces.

“Today, gas production in Sindh stands at 2,900mmcf, while only 1,200mmcf is being provided to the gas producing province,” he added. He said government has announced incentives for five zero-rated sectors aiming to boost exports, although those not zero-rated were also an essential part of the export value chain.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Business