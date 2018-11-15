A man of action

Islamabad :Eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt is the top most priority of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB has not chalked out proactive anti-corruption strategy by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy but during the last one year has started yielding excellent dividends, says a press release.

NAB opened its door for public and received not only 44,315 complaints but authorised 1,713 complaint verifications which converted into 877 inquiries and subsequently 227 investigations were ungraded. On the basis of across the board accountability, NAB has not only arrested 503 accused persons during one year but also recovered Rs2,580 million from corrupt elements. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effectees and some govt departments but not a single rupee has been paid to any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials consider eradication of corruption from the country as their national duty. NAB has convened various Executive Board meetings in which various important decisions were taken. NAB has filed 440 corruption references in various Accountability Courts as per law during last one year.

Being apex anti-corruption organization, Today NAB is role model institution among SAARC countries and its performance has appreciated by all reputed national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum. NAB since its inception has recovered over Rs297 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is record achievement by any anti-corruption organisation. Moreover, NAB’s conviction ratio is approximately 77 per cent and NAB is the only organisation in Pakistan which has exemplary conviction ratio. This is just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement adopted by NAB and involving all segments of society especially youth to aware them about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. Today, NAB is the only organization who has established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies of aware students about the ill effects of corruption. Due to vigorous awareness campaign of NAB, today eradication of corruption is the voice of whole nation and NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is fully geared up and perfected its procedures to come up to the expectations of the nation for corruption free Pakistan. Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB strongly believes NAB is not for victimization against anyone. NAB has no connection with any party as NAB see case not face. Chairman NAB has directed all officials to complete all inquiries, investigations and file corruption references in respectively Accountability Courts strictly on merit as per law.

In the last one year, Chairman NAB had taken notice of various complaints including alleged corruption reports in Multan Metro Project, corruption in 56 public limited companies, existence of 435 offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama and British Virgin Islands, corruption in construction, expansion of Kachhi Kanal, Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority for alleged corruption, inquiry against some local NGOs and INGOs on the reports of alleged embezzlement of funds, Sale of PIA aircraft on cheaper rates, return of housing societies’ plundered money reports. RDA, ICT, CDA, KDA, PDA, LDA and QDA have started placing details of illegal housing societies/cooperative housing societies on their website and also informing the people through advertisements in order to aware people about their investments in legal housing societies. Chairman NAB has started listening public complaints on every last Thursday of the month and directed all DGs of Regional Bureaus to listen public complaints related to corruption in their respective Regional Bureaus.

The response from citizen is very encouraging and they have appreciated the initiative of Chairman NAB for opening the doors of NAB for general public. Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB during the last one year has rejuvenated NAB which has become a vibrant organization for making corruption free Pakistan with the help of all stakeholders.