400,000 harmful food packets recovered

Rawalpindi : On the second day of the grand operation against adulteration mafia, the Punjab Food Authority, under supervision of its Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman recovered around four million packets of harmful food items and sealed various food businesses.

According to details, PFA unearthed a godown at Murree Road and recovered 3,960,000 cola flavour sachets and 23,328 packets of expired snacks. Expired snacks were supplied to the market after changes were made in their expiry dates. DG Muhammad Usman said PFA vigilance cell has found out the site through reki of expired snacks and hazardous flavours supply chain in the market.

In another raid, PFA also sealed Abid Oil Dealer in Rawal Town over non-compliance with authority’s instructions. He said that authority has sealed the oil dealer’s outlet to failure to produce a record of used oil and poor storage system.

Food safety teams also visited the fish market for examining the quality of fish and food safety standards which have been set for fish sellers. Muhammad Usman said that the food regulatory body has sealed two fish points and imposed fine on three food business operators.

Mama Jee and Saain Jee fish points were sealed over poor hygienic conditions, use of rancid oil and preserved fish on foot level. Apart from that, workers of the shops did not have medical certificates. Similarly, a famous confectionary, Sweets Palace Bakery, was charged with heavy fine tickets over failed to meet the food safety standards.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA is considering revoking the food license of the FBOs who are constantly violating the food regulations despite receiving several warnings.

He further said that PFA is also trying hard to make strict rules as punishment against the violators especially adulterators. He directed operation teams to accelerate the action against those people who were involved in this practice.