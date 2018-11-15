The key to success

Although Article 25-A stipulates that the state must fundamentally bear the responsibility to provide free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of five and 16, successive governments have failed to implement this article in letter and spirit. Our education sector requires immediate attention as Pakistan’s literacy rate is far from impressive. There are an ever-increasing number of educational institutions that operate as ghost schools. In addition, the education of girls is seldom given the importance that it deserves.

At this stage, the government needs to take on these challenges and address our education woes. This will determine the extent of development and progress in the country.

Bilal Masood

Lahore