‘Efforts must to boost trade with Brazil’

KARACHI: Honorary Consul of Brazil Omer Jaffer on Wednesday said trade between Pakistan and Brazil has picked up pace, but more efforts along with concrete steps have to be taken to further ties between the business communities of Karachi and Brasilia.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said KCCI should help form Pak-Brazil Business Forum to create linkages and bring the business communities closer. Jaffer said Brazil, being the 8th largest economy in the world and the largest in Latin America with a GDP of around $3 trillion, offers a lot to Pakistan and it was a fine example to learn and emulate. The trade volume was largely in favour of Brazil, he said, urging the business community to take interest in the Brazilian market and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade.