Pakistani woman, son die in UAE fire

SHARJAH: A Pakistani woman and her son died after fire swept through a house in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday.

Local media reported that 38-year-old Pakistani woman and her seven-year-old son died after suffering serious burn injuries and suffocation due to smoke inhalation when fire tore through their residence. The deceased woman’s father collapsed upon learning about the deaths.

The elderly man and two others who suffered from burns and suffocation were rushed to the Kuwaiti Hospital. The local police informed the media that the villa was sublet to a mix of families and bachelors from Pakistan.

Tenants of the villa and others from neighbouring houses were forced to flee their homes due to be the intensity of the fire, which spread to a nearby building.

The blaze was brought under the control after about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed yet.