Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

November 14, 2018
Ishtiaq Baig elected to board of ‘Make-A-Wish Int’l USA

National

November 14, 2018

KARACHI: ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan’ founder Ishtiaq Baig has been elected to the board of directors of ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation Int’l USA’ at an annual Wish Leaders Conference held in Toronto, Canada.

The conference was attended by Markos Tambakeras chairman and Jon Stettner, president of ‘Make-A-Wish Int’l and delegates from affiliate countries from all over the world.

‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ is the biggest wish granting organisation in the world, dedicated to grant the inner most wishes of the children suffering from life threatening illnesses.

Pakistan is an affiliate member of the foundation, and since its inception, it has granted thousands of wishes of ailing children.

It’s a great honour that Pakistan is represented on the board of ‘Make-A-Wish Int’l USA’ by Ishtiaq Baig, a press release said.

