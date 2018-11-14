Hashim, Abbas propel Hazara United into Leisure Leagues quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hashim and Abbas scored hat-tricks to help Hazara United record a formidable 9-1 victory against Dream FC here at 16-Star Ground and secure their berth in Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Championship quarter-finals.
Ali Yamin scored a brace. Imran scored one goal for the winners. Muneeb Azad scored a consolatory goal for Dream FC.The other teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals are Qadri Sports, DID FC, Bismillah Sports, Red Army, Magician FC, Reed’s College and Phoenix FC.
The last-eight stage matches will be held on November 18.
Taha Mahmood fired two goals to help Phoenix FC beat Real Star by 2-0.
Red Army thrashed North Younger 3-0 thanks to Ali Asad’s brilliant hat-trick.
The match between Reed’s College and Karsaz FC ended in a 1-1 draw.
The match between Karachi City and Magician FC ended in a goalless draw.
Bismillah Sports overpowered Shafain FC 4-0. Mohammad Yousuf scored a hat-trick, while Abdul Haq scored once.
Did FC defeated Muslim Rangers 3-2 after a tough battle. Usman, Rehman and Shoaib scored one goal apiece for the winners. Wajid and Abdur Rehman scored one goal each for Muslim Rangers.Qadri Sports defeated Damned United 3-0. Taha Gohar braced, while Shahroz Jamal scored one goal.
