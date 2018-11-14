WAPDA in driver’s seat against KRL

KARACHI: Last season’s runners-up WAPDA put themselves in driving seat when they reached 127-3 after dismissing Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) for only 110 on the opening day of their second round Group I fixture of the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground on Tuesday.

KRL, who chose to bat first, failed to click and were folded in 44.4 overs.Nayyer Abbas (42), Shoaib Ahmed (27) and Sadaf Hussain (15) were the only ones for KRL to manage double figure.

Off-spinner Zahid Mansoor was the pick of the bowlers with 4-37 in 14.4 overs. Left-arm Test pacer Wahab Riaz (2-15) and left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (2-23) ably backed Zahid.In response, WAPDA lost Mohammad Salim (0), Mohammad Akhlaq (2) and skipper Salman Butt (28) in quick succession, but discarded Test stumper Kamran Akmal (48*) once again came to the rescue of his side. He added 74 for the unbroken fourth wicket association with Zahid Mansoor (45*) to help WAPDA move ahead.

Kamran smashed five fours and one six from 133 deliveries. Zahid struck five fours and one six from 133 deliveries.Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain (2-25) removed Salim and Akhlaq in quick succession before Salman Butt got run out.

In the other Group I clash, here at NBP Sports Complex, holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were on their way to gain a huge lead against Lahore Blues.In response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 122, SNGPL were 167-4 at stumps.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed was not out on 77. He added 98 in the fourth wicket partnership with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who fell after scoring 45 off 99 balls with one four and two sixes.Iftikhar, who made his Test debut against England in England last year, then shared 50 for the fifth wicket with Hussain Talat, who was batting on 20.Iftikhar hit five fours in his 122-ball innings.

Earlier, spinners Imran Khalid (4-28) and Iftikhar (3-38) enabled SNGPL to dismiss Lahore Blues for 122 in only 35 overs.Jehangir Mirza (38) and Farhan Khan (23) offered some resistance.

In a Group II outing, here at UBL Sports Complex, medium pacer Khurram Shehzad (5-57) and former Test spinner Abdul Rehman (4-40) enabled Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to fold Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for 211 in their first innings. Aamer Yamin (80) and stumper Saifullah Bangash (40) shared 96 for the seventh wicket.

Yamin hit 11 fours and one six from 104 balls. HBL were 85-3 in response, with Umar Akmal scoring 32 off 24 balls with seven fours.Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari and Kashif Bhatti claimed one wicket each.

In the other Group II encounter, here at Southend Club Ground, Peshawar were 298-8 in their first innings in 90 overs after being asked to bat first by Karachi Whites.Israrullah hammered 80 off 152 balls, striking 12 fours. He shared 72 for the fourth wicket with Nabi Gul, who chipped in with 43 off 64 balls, striking five fours and two sixes.

Skipper Akbar Badshah was at the crease on 77 in which he had smacked three fours and two sixes.Discarded Test pacer Mohammad Sami (3-66) and spinner Faraz Ahmed (3-70) bowled well.