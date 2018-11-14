Scenes in assemblies

The way our parliamentarians are behaving in parliament is quite outlandish. Instead of discussing core national issues, our elected members indulge in mudslinging. They hurl allegations at each other. The use of uncouth language by our politicians has tarnished the image of the entire house. The proceedings of parliament show that our elected representatives are using parliament as a forum to settle old scores with their political rivals. The indecent language and incendiary remarks used by parliamentarians against each other have turned parliament into a fish market. They feel no qualms of conscience when they indulge in petty conflicts and totally ignore to discuss about the genuine concerns of people.

At the moment the country is facing a plethora of problems, but our leadership is busy in a vicious diatribe. The worst economic crisis has taken a toll on citizens and has brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy. The looming water crisis is posing existential threat to the country. The religious extremism is rampant which has jeopardized the soft image of the country. Instead of exchanging barbs, the opposition parties and treasury benches must be on the same page to overcome the challenges which are thwarting our progress forward.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali