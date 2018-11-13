President, PM, CJ, Bilawal attend walima of army chief’s son

RAWALPINDI: Various civil and military leaders attended walima reception of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son Saad Siddique Bajwa on Monday evening. Those who graced the event include President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Jehangir Tareen of PTI, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rashid, former army chiefs (Raheel Sharif, Aslam Beg, Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani), Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed Shah, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Kh Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, all corps commanders and high officials of Army, Pakistan Air Force and Envoys of the US and Afghanistan and the UK also attended the function. Saad Siddique Bajwa, the son of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, tied the knot with Mahnoor Sabir, the daughter of renowned businessman Sabir Hameed, two days ago. —