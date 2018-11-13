AIOU holds teachers’ capacity-building workshop

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held a three-day workshop to enhance capacity-building of its Faculty members, enabling them to efficiently use newly developed software (Latex) in research work.

This was part of the research-based activities, undertaken by the University for updating the faculty about the new technologies, being used in carrying out academic research work for achieving best results. It was conducted on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The workshop helped the participants to understand difference between content and its presentation requirements, install the software on their PC/Laptops, obtain basic knowledge about the type setting program, demonstration skills to use software for different purpose and to understand and format the logical structure of scientific writing.

The tool (Latex) helped the professionals to write a document which could be easily formatted to any required style of book or article. The workshop was aimed at adding a new software instrument into the AIOU’s teachers’ tool box.

The resource persons during the workshop were Prof. Dr. Tamim, Head of department Bahria University, Islamabad Campus, Dr. Hina Noor, lecturer, AIOU and Mehwish software engineer, Khubaib Foundation, Islamabad.