‘Pakistan to become prosperous’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase of enormous challenges. He said Pakistan has the potential to become a great and prosperous country.

Militancy, extremism, poverty, unemployment and energy shortages are some of the major issues facing our country, he added. According to a handout, these views were expressed by him while addressing the participants of the 45th Specialised Training Programme at Governor House, Lahore on Monday.

The governor said that public service in general and police service in particular is a challenging duty which needs to be performed with passion and commitment. You have chosen this path of your own choice. Let me tell you that your profession and career can be immensely satisfying as well as spiritually rewarding. He said Pakistan has the potential to become a great and prosperous country. He said that he was confident that we would remain strong, spirited, and steadfast as ever. He said that people of Pakistan expected good governance and result-oriented service delivery for redressing their problems.