Actions speak

The PM and his cabinet members talk a lot about transforming the country into a welfare state, but there seems little action to back their words. They ought to remember that actions speak louder than words. They need to quit the rhetoric and focus on solid action. It seems they, like other past governments, are not prepared well. Blaming past governments for everything is not going to solve anything. Everyone knows that past rulers are responsible for many problems, and this is one of the reasons why people voted the PTI into power.

Unfortunately, until now, the nation has only seen more of the same, that is, blame everything on past governments and keep doing what they did. There have been some cosmetic actions, but we need much more than that. If the PTI chairman is serious about changing the destination of the nation, he should take some solid and difficult steps. He should boost exports, reduce expenditure at all levels, and expand the tax net. Until we find ways to finance our plans, we will be unable to create anything close to a welfare state.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad