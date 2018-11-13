Rupee weakens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee continued to trade weaker against the US dollar on Monday due to growing dollar demand from importers, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 133.95 per dollar compared to the previous close of 133.85. The rupee also extended losses in the open trade. It traded at 134.30 against dollar compared with 133.20 in previous session.
