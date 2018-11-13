Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Rupee weakens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

The rupee continued to trade weaker against the US dollar on Monday due to growing dollar demand from importers, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 133.95 per dollar compared to the previous close of 133.85. The rupee also extended losses in the open trade. It traded at 134.30 against dollar compared with 133.20 in previous session.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Business