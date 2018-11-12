Rs100m worth state land retrieved

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment, in collaboration with the district administration, demolished commercial shops and registered cases against nine accused for occupying the state land worth Rs 100 million.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that some residents of Sadhoki gave applications to the Punjab ACE director general that land mafia members have occupied above seven-kanal commercial land and illegally constructed shops at Maju Chak and Baig Chak Roads. The authorities got demolished the aforementioned illegal shops and retrieved the state land worth 100 million rupees. The ACE also registered cases against accused M Sarwar, Sakhawat Ali, M Khalid, Atta Ullah, Babu Shah, Malik Asghar, Abdul Sattar, M Shahbaz and M Ashraf.