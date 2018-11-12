NIH sets up disease surveillance and response units

Islamabad : National Institute of Health (NIH), Ministry of National Health Services has established a well-equipped Disease Surveillance and Response Units (DSRUs) in provinces for prevention and control of Dengue and Congo fevers.

The Units have been established in collaboration with Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) in Directorate General of Health Services in provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fata and Karachi.

Trained workforce along with FELTP trainees are available at all DSRUs to conduct outbreak investigations, respond diseases and collect surveillance data.

Official sources while highlighting the steps on Sunday said NIH has strengthened collaboration mechanism and is providing technical support as and when requested by the provincial governments.

The NIH has also established "One Health Hub" and is closely working with Veterinary Department and Environmental Health Department to strengthen timely response to zoonotic and vector borne diseases. The Institute has shared Integrated Vector Management (IVM) guidelines with all relevant stockholders while information, education and communication (IEC) material also developed on both diseases and disseminated to all province.

It is establishing Provincial Public Health Reference Labs at all provinces which will help in diagnosis of these diseases at their provincial level.