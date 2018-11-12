Over a dozen killed in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Over a dozen people, mostly security personnel, were killed as armed militants stormed security checkpoints in Burka district of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province on Saturday night, member of provincial council Bismillah Atash said on Sunday. The militants, according to the official, attacked some security checkpoints in Falul area of Burka district late Saturday night, killing over a dozen people with majority of them security personnel. Taliban militants also suffered casualties in the fighting that lasted for a while.