Balochistan clubs urge Sajjad not to leave PFF

KARACHI: Clubs from Balochistan, featuring in the Pakistan Premier Football League, have requested former Director Competitions of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Sajjad Mehmood to reconsider his resignation decision.

“It’s not good that Sajjad has resigned as PFF Director Competitions,” an official of a club from Balochistan told ‘The News’ on Sunday.“Sajjad was a good director. It was because of his efforts that the clubs playing in the Premier League were financially assisted on time by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF),” the official said.

Another official said Sajjad had always been active in meeting the requirements of the league. He added it was a great loss that such a sincere person had resigned at a time when the country’s top-tier league was in progress.

Sajjad parted ways with the PFF citing club commitments.He is also working as head coach of former four-time Premier League winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).The club officials said that it was due to recommendations from Sajjad that PFF had exempted all the participating teams from paying the ground fee during the league.

Chaman’s Afghan FC and Muslim FC and Nushki’s Baloch FC are part of the league, which will enter its third phase in Karachi from November 16.Sajjad had joined PFF as Director Competitions in April this year.