Quality education key to development, says governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Saturday that provision of quality education was key to development of the nation.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in quality education and utilising all resources for this purpose.

A handout said he was addressing as a chief guest during the parents day ceremony of the Frontier Scouts Cadet College, Warsak here.

Deputy IG Frontier Corps (North) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, Pervez Khalid Babar, Brigadier (Retd) Principal Cadet College, parents of the cadets and other military and civil officers were also present at the function.

The principal briefed the governor about the history, performance and progress of the college.

The cadets presented parade, gymnastic, judo karate, horse-riding, which were appreciated by the chief guest and the participants.

The governor said the young generation was an asset to the nation, adding the present era was of science and information technology.

He said he was happy to know that this college was focusing not only on education but also giving physical education.

“The students of this college feel lucky because they are learning under the umbrella of Frontier Corps that will help in their character building and personality development,” he added.

At the end, the governor distributed awards among the cadets with best performance and also lauded the efforts of teachers and trainers in making this institute best among prestigious institutions of the country.

Earlier, the governor visited the science laboratory and inspected the scientific products made by the cadets.