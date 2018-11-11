Sun Nov 11, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 11, 2018
Packaging plant to create jobs: KPEZDMC official

November 11, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Chief Executive Officer Saeed Ahmad Khan said on Friday that establishment of a flexible packaging plant by Cherat Packages in Gadoon industrial estate will bring Rs2.5 billion investment and generate 1000 direct and indirect jobs in the province.

The establishment of the packaging plant is another milestone towards industrialization of the KP, he said in a statement here.

The KPEZDMC has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Flexible Packaging Plant by Cherat Packaging Ltd.

"We provide prompt facilitation to all our investors making it easier to invest in KP. We look forward to continuing facilitating many such success stories in future," he added.

KPEZDMC facilitated Cherat Packing Ltd by promptly and transparently allotting land for the establishment of the plant, removing encroachments on the land, assisting NOC, approval from different government departments and providing staff facilitation, he added.

