Quality education key to development, says KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Saturday that provision of quality education was key to development of the nation.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in quality education and utilising all resources for this purpose.

A handout said he was addressing as a chief guest during the parents day ceremony of the Frontier Scouts Cadet College, Warsak here.

Deputy IG Frontier Corps (North) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, Pervez Khalid Babar, Brigadier (Retd) Principal Cadet College, parents of the cadets and other military and civil officers were also present at the function.

The principal briefed the tributed awards among the cadets with best performance and also lauded the efforts of teachers and trainers in making this institute best among prestigious institutions of the country.

Earlier, the governor visited the science laboratory and inspected the scientific products made by the cadets.