‘PPP to support PML-N on PAC chairmanship’

ISLAMABAD: Following the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s declining the government’s offer to head the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the PPP has decided to fully back the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the issue of the PAC chairmanship.

“We will continue to defend the parliament and democracy. The government is frightened of opposition and shying away from appointing leader of opposition the chairman of Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for Bilawal.

Khokhar said that rule of law is in the strong Parliament and the Charter of Democracy is the strength of democracy. He said the PPP wants the national issues be taken up in the Parliament.

He said political instability hurts the nation and the country. “The tolerance and decency in politics is needed. Every democratic party will have to play its role for the defence of Parliament and democracy,” he said.