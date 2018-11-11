Students celebrate cultural day

Islamabad : The Headstart School Elementary Branch, F-6/2, celebrated the rich local and foreign cultures through the Annual Cultural Day presentation.

Principal Sameen Shujaat said the event was meant to instil cultural awareness in schoolchildren.

“This is so important in this age when the world is now a global village and our workplaces, schools, and society have started to consist more and more of various ethnic and cultural groups. An understanding of the different traditions and norms that abound all around us is important as it helps children appreciate diversity and builds tolerance,” she said.

Grades 2 and 3 participated in this event. The second and third graders participated in the event. They’re divided into groups that were assigned different provinces of Pakistan or different countries.

This year, in addition to the five provinces, Grade 2 students also presented the culture of China, Pakistan’s time-tested and trusted friend.

Third graders were assigned international countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, and France. Every child spoke about a specific aspect of the culture of their assigned region.

Dressed in traditional outfits of that area, the students talked about the traditional foods eaten there, musical preferences and styles and important literary figures such as poets and writers.

They presented small skits and each segment ended with a traditional song and dance from the region. Bedecked with bright garlands, the stage was a befitting backdrop for this vibrant and colourful event.