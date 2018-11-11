IIU staff election by end of month

Islamabad: A meeting of the general body of International Islamic University’s Officer Welfare Association was held here on the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

The meeting was attended by all officers of the university, while the body, in its two sessions, passed resolutions relevant to the affairs of the officers' community and also announced its elections on November 29.

The meeting also witnessed lucky draws for the 3 Umrah tickets, while souvenirs to the promoted and newly inducted officers were also given.

The concluding session was also joined by acting President of IIU Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, vice president IIU Dr. Muhammad Munir, while it was also attended by the members of the executive council of the body.

Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, in his speech, assured full support to the development of the university and said that IIUI would be the top standard university with our joint efforts.

He urged that all the communities at the campuses must be united and focused on joint goals. He also hailed officers’ dedication and commitment to the work.

Dr Muhammad Munir also lauded the role of officers of the university in reforming and development of the university and assured to provide all possible support for the welfare and improvement. He also felicitated the Umrah ticket winner.

General Secretary OWA, Rustum Khan presented a detailed performance report of the 2 years tenure of the OWA and said as many as 72 officers were promoted and the body also gave emergency loans of 2.4 million to its members.

On the occasion, the house also agreed on the names of the election commission and a 4 members commission under chief election commissioner Nuzhat Zareen was announced.