Margalla Hills Trail 5 cleaned

Islamabad : The staff members of the Islamabad Serena Hotel cleaned up the Margalla Hills Trail 5.

The Autumn Clean up Activity was held by the hotel under its corporate social responsibility with the associates to raise public awareness of environmental protection, especially mountain one, which was the backbone of life in the highlands and downstream.

The event is organised every year with more than 50 staff members participating in it.

The hotel staff was divided into two teams to cover designated areas of the trail and cleared the trek of garbage.

The activity started with General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel Michel A. Galopin addressing the teams.

“It is a great activity to promote a positive approach towards cleanliness.

We are all responsible to keep our surroundings clean and pleasant, and Islamabad Serena Hotel will always continue to do such endeavors,” he said.