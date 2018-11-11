PHC elects new BoC chairperson

LAHORE : The Board of the Commissioners of the Punjab Healthcare Commission has unanimously elected senior health professional Dr Azeemud-din Zahid Lakhvi as the Chairperson BoC. It was decided in the 39th BoC meeting held at the PHC office here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by members BoC Hussain Naqi, Brig (R) Dr Samina Rubab, Mira Phalbus, Ambreen Irfan, Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan, Dr Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti and Syed Ali Akbar.

Dr Lakhvi, who carries a vast experience of the health sector, thanked the board for putting their trust in him. He hoped the board would improve performance of PHC by bringing betterment in standards of the healthcare service delivery and elimination of quackery through effective strategy. He reiterated the resolve of the present government regarding transparency in all sectors, including health and governance. Dr Lakhvi also thanked and lauded former members of the BoC, chief operating officer and the PHC team for their performance.